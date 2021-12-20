Films and series candidates for the Golden Globe that you can see on Netflix

A few days ago the nominations for the Golden Globes 2022, which are awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Among them we find many films and series whose premieres were expected for this year, highlighting once again the presence in several categories of Netflix productions, or that are available even if they are not your own. The streaming service continues to consolidate its path into the world of festivals.

Next, we leave you those productions that are nominated in different categories and are available to see in Netflix. The awards ceremony will be held next January 9, 2022 and we will see how many prizes these productions win.

Films

Tick ​​tick … Boom!

This musical directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda is based on the true story of Jonathan Larson as he wrote the musical of the same name and faced various creative and emotional problems.

He is nominated in the category Best Comedy or Musical and in the category of Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical, for his performance of Andrew Garfield like Larson (Garfield’s performance is really very good).

Don´t Look Up

The film whose premiere is expected on December 24 is nominated in the categories of Best Musical or Comedy, Best Musical or Comedy Actor (Leonardo Dicaprio), Best actress (Jennifer Lawrence) and Best screenplay (Adam Mckay).

The film follows a group of scientists who try to warn humanity that a meteorite is approaching Earth and the end of the world is imminent. Will they listen to them, or will they continue to attend to their own affairs?

The Power of The Dog

Cumberbacht as Phil Burbank

One of the surprises Netflix has in store for us for the end of the year. Recently released, Jane Campion’s great film sweeps through 7 nominations in the categories of Best Drama Film, Best Director, Best Actor in Drama (Benedict Cumberbacht), Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee), Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten dunst), Best screenplay (Jane campion) and Best Soundtrack (Jonny greenwood).

Passing

Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson star in gripping drama

The actress Ruth Negga is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for this black-and-white drama, directed by Rebecca Hall. A solid performance that, however, does not seem to position her as a candidate to win the award.

It was the Hand of God

The excellent movie of Paolo Sorrentino It is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film. It is on a list with other great productions such as A Hero or Almodóvar’s latest, Parallel Mothers, but it is undoubtedly a film that deserves the award. Safety pin.

Sorrentino thrilled everyone with his latest film

The Lost Daughter

Colman and Johnson star in the new Netflix

This film will be released on December 31st on the platform. It is a drama that takes place during A vacation on the beach of a mature woman (Olivia Colman) who becomes obsessed with another woman (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter, forcing her to face problems from the past and her first motherhood. He is nominated in the category of Best Director, in the debut in the role of Maggie gyllenhall and Best Actress in Drama for the role of Olivia colman.

Series

The Squid Game

The South Korean series that swept everything this year is nominated in 3 categories. These are: Best Drama Series, Best Actor in Drama (Lee Jung-jae) and Best Supporting Actor (Oh Yeong-su).

The Korean drama that swept Netflix

Lupine

Another series with great repercussion. The French production, which is divided into two parts of 5 chapters each, is nominated in the categories of: Best Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series (Omar sy).

Omar Sy in Lupine

Pose

This series of the LGBTIQ + culture in New York during the 80s has 2 seasons available, awaiting the third. Nominated for Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series (Billy porter) and Best Actress in a Drama Series (MJ Rodriguez).

Maid

Andie macdowell is nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Margaret qualley Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie for her roles in this highly recommended 10-episode miniseries, which is also in the running for Best Miniseries or TV Movie. She is a candidate.

Margaret Qualley, candidate

Halston

Ewan McGregor He is nominated for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for TV for his portrayal of a fashion designer who is successful in the workplace but with many things to resolve on the private level.

The Serpent

Finally, the protagonist of this miniseries, Tahar rahim, is a candidate to win the award for Best Actor in a Miniseries. The 8 chapters are available on the platform.