Fear in Mercedes: the action of Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen that could have repercussions

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix had one of the most dramatic closings in Formula 1 this season, with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton tied on points, on the one hand, and Checo Pérez with the difficult task of looking for the miracle in the Constructors’ Cup. Ultimately, the team trophy stayed on the side of Mercedes because the Briton and Valtteri Bottas added more than 16 units, but it seems that all that mattered in the German team was the victory of their star driver.

The dubious maneuver he used at the start to position himself in the first place, gave the seven-time world champion an early advantage that he knew how to take advantage of to take several seconds off his rival. But at the entrance to the pits, the Mexican took charge of the situation, led and delayed Hamilton, which allowed the Dutchman to recover time and get behind, as second while Checo Pérez changed he left the track to change his tires.

Without that defense of Red Bull second man, it would have been impossible for Verstappen to have a chance to stay with the victory, even with the presence of the safety car for the Nicholas Latifi accident. However, this action, added to the last lap, had a strong impact on Mercedes, which saw its candidate fall, about whom not much has been known since race day.

Not only did he not attend the “Mad Max” award ceremony on Thursday, but he also made no mention of what happened either on social media or with the media. Even Toto Wolff, the director of his team, expressed his fear that Lewis Hamilton will leave Formula 1 due to the decision of the stewards at the Yas Marina Circuit, which took the title from him and the statements of the FIA ​​president about a sanction for not attending the gala. In fact, he stopped following the official accounts of F1 and the Dutch, which has started the rumors about his retirement.

It is the third time that Hamilton has finished second in a championship

Mercedes is renewed, but Red Bull does not

Regardless of what happens with the Briton, the truth is that his name is already on for the 2022 season alongside George Russell, the 23-year-old Williams driver, whose best result was second place in the Belgian Grand Prix. This is due to the departure of Valtteri Bottas, who from next year will compete as the main driver of Alfa Romeo, accompanied by the Chinese Guanyu Zhou, from UNI-Virtuosi Racing in Formula 2.

Meanwhile, on the Red Bull side there will be no changes in terms of the team. Max Verstappen has a contract until 2023 with the brand of energy drinks and Checo Pérez He has won one more season alongside the world champion for his performance, although the same Dutchman claimed that both have the same expiration date.