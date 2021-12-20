FC Barcelona | The new financing of Espai Barça approved in a referendum

Historic day for FC Barcelona. The team, one of the few remaining in Spain that is still owned by its partners, has voted today on the new financing to assume all the costs of the Espai Barça. In this sense, the Catalans have estimated the total price in € 1,500 M, which will be returned in 35 years, which would come out at an annual cost of € 43 M. The referendum has been approved with a 87.80% of the votes and a 44.14% of participation.

With the return of the public to the stadium, more naming rights, which would contribute, at least € 300 M in the next 10 years, according to Sport, this project would generate enough money to finance itself over time. In addition, until the new stadium is finished, the interests of the astronomical operation will not be paid. This was a necessary step in Can Barça, which has seen how, in recent years, Atlético de Madrid or Real Madrid have built or are in the process of building a new stadium.