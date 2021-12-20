Exatlón México: Who are the two super reinforcements that enter today?

The Exatlon Mexico It ended its 18th week on December 19 and these have been especially difficult moments for the Guardians, as they lost Emilio Rodríguez through elimination and Jahir Ocampo through injury. Faced with such a situation, two super reinforcements enter today to the reality show and here we tell you who they are.

In recent days three new contenders arrived in the Dominican Republic: Uriel pizarro (with the blue ones), Daniela Reza and Germán Toledo (with the reds) and according to the Cosmic Wizard channel, two other athletes will join (one for each team).

Although the names of the new reinforcements have not been leaked, the aforementioned source indicates that it is very likely that Ana Lago is one of them, so the expectation for the program this Monday, December 20 is very high.

It should be noted that, with the departure of Emilio, the Reds already lost three members in a row (11 in total) and it is necessary to reverse this situation as soon as possible to prevent the balance from tipping in favor of the ConquerorsHence the relevance of the new reinforcements.

Will Nataly Gutiérrez leave Exatlón México?

Some rumors indicated that Nataly Gutierrez of the Guardians I would have asked for his voluntary departure from Exatlon Mexico to be able to see his family, but the Cosmic Wizard channel denied this information.

According to the leaks, Nataly will not only stay on the show, but will also see her husband and daughter in the Dominican Republic, after the Reds win a Christmas trip that will allow this emotional visit.

To all the surprises mentioned above, we must add a couple of situations: Conquerors will continue to win most of the matches and the time is approaching to dismiss the Legends of Exatlon Mexico.

DRM