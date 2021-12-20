Ex and good friends. The photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, together at the door of their children’s school

Divorced for three years, Ben affleck (49) and Jennifer garner (49) share everything that has to do with the education and the future of their three children, Violet (15), Seraphina (12) and Samuel (9), the great priority in their lives. As the photos taken on Thursday the 9th prove – just after he was photographed with his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez (52), enjoying the basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics–, the exes were chatting quietly and amicably at the door of their children’s school in Santa Monica, California. Wearing a casual look and a chinstrap, Ben and Jennifer seemed to be exchanging opinions on some pressing matter. Just these days, the actor made headlines when he wanted to make amends for his mistake after having said on the television cycle of Howard Stern that had he not divorced Jennifer Garner he would probably continue to drink. A few words that greatly impressed his fans, who did not give credit for such a comment when they always heard him say that “what I regret the most in life is my divorce with Jennifer Garner” and knowing that, without a doubt, she was his main support to overcome problems with alcohol. In his recent appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show, Ben Affleck assured that “I would never want my children to think that I would ever say a bad word about their mother.” And he commented that he actually thought his interview with Howard Stern had been “significant” until he realized how his comments had been perceived after the broadcast. His words were taken out of context and it seemed as if he was saying the opposite by focusing on just one part of the talk. “The most important thing for me is to be a good father,” he said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. The second most important thing is to be a good man and a good person. And then a good husband. Hopefully”. Will it be the announcement of an upcoming wedding with JLo?

Since they got divorced in 2017, they have shared everything that has to do with their children’s education. Getty Images

Jennifer with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Getty Images