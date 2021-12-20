Eva Espejo and the Women’s League title that would add to gender equality

Eva Espejo did not play soccer but it was done fanatic of this sport thanks to his father’s fondness for the Pumas. With a title of Women’s Cup and currently in its second League Final, the coach of Striped may become the first female technical director to be champion of the Liga MX Women

At the beginning of Opening 2021 of this circuit contested by 18 teams there was already seven female coaches, Unlike the Apertura 2017, the first in the history of women’s soccer in our country, when there were four.

That female fee who has grown up on the benches will be able to boast another big step in case of a qualification of the Mirror Stripes, who won the Cup title with the Tuzas in 2017, when the Final also came, which he lost to Chivas.

Now your Rayadas drew 2-2 on Ida’s game versus the historical Tigers directed by Roberto Medina, a team that has been in 7 of the 8 Finals played so far, with four titles obtained.

“A title for Eva would be extraordinaryIt would be like lifting another trophy, not only that of champion, but towards this great moment of life for our country in gender equality, with that great opportunity that the whole country has to respect women more than ever”, Considered Leo Cuéllar, former coach of América Femenil and one of the forerunners of the women’s soccer circuit in Mexico.

“It would be a great example for many women who want to participate in this football. Monterrey has always found the way to make Tigres digestion bad, he already capitalized on it once. “

Since the beginning of the Women’s League, this is the fifth Final between the royal teams, and in the Opening 2019 Las Rayadas they could stay with him qualification. Now Espejo’s pupils seek to repeat that feat, although the Vuelta Final this Monday (8:00 p.m. from central Mexico) will be at the Volcano.

THE PECULIAR LETTER FROM EVA TO ELIAS AYUB

Considered Best Trainer of a Concacaf Women’s Team at 2017, Mirror He did not play soccer because he studied at a nuns’ school where the sport practiced was basketball.

But nevertheless, accompanied to its dad to the Pumas matches in CU, where an occasion her father and she greeted to the then president of the Auriazules Board of Trustees, Arturo Elías Ayub, when Eva was around 18 years old.

Although at that time Mirror did not know who he greeted, some time later he saw on television the manager, whom sent him a letter to ask for the chance to be near the team because I wanted to learn.

To his surprise, two weeks later he received a reply and so he arrived at the university quarry with Guillermo Vazquez Mejia (father of coach Memo Vázquez Herrera), who guided her to study the career to be technical director.

This occurred in 2004, when the Eva’s mother did not hide her fear to see that his daughter would settle in an environment where the majority are men. Even in his generation of the race from technical director 31 people started Y she was the only woman. Of that total, only seven concluded.

“She is very applied academicallyShe was very interested in soccer and that was opening doors for her; At the beginning he arrived at an institution (Pachuca) that I wanted to do things right, who wanted to cover a women’s project in an appropriate and He was giving him the weapons, the support to be successful“recalled Cuéllar.

In 2015. was when he joined to the Hidalgo club as Development Coordinator. Two years later, when the women’s team was created, took the helm in which it remained until 2020. At Closing 2021 was women’s sports director in that same club, until Striped came for her to return her to the helm, being today the Mexican DT with more experience in women’s soccer.

???? ️ | “We are prepared, we have met each and every one of the objectives that we set for ourselves this season and we are about to achieve the last one, which is the Championship.” DT @ EMaEsPin6 ???? Here the #Note ????????????#ArribaElMonterrey ???????? – Striped (@Rayadas) December 17, 2021

“Now in his last stage with Pachuca As technical secretary or director of the women’s project, we talked about it and told him that a person like her should not leave the courts, which has a lot to offer, ”added Cuéllar.

“I told him that although the administrative part is important, andlla had a lot to offer and I wish she would return soon, that’s why I was very happy to see her return, especially for a highly prestigious team and of great responsibility “.

THE CHAMPION COACHES IN THE MX FEMALE LEAGUE