ESPN threatened Faitelson: ‘You are going suspended, it can’t be’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/19/2021 23:54:12





Known as one of the most incendiary journalists at the discussion tables and with a very long career on television, David Faitelson counted that one of his elders scandals, the one with Paco Gabriel de Anda in which they insulted each other with family and personal issues, reached such a degree that on ESPN they threatened to suspend him.

Interviewed by Javier Alarcón for YouTube, that lawsuit between Faitelson and De Anda was revived, of which the communicator based in San Diego accepts to have been partly to blame for the excessive reaction of the former player and former director.

“I had a disagreement with Paco Gabriel de Anda that was hard, difficult because I feel that he does not understand that what is said in the study stays there, outside the study is different “, mentioned the man who rose to fame as part of José Ramón Fernández’s team in Imevisión (today known as TV Aztec).

“Maybe me too I spent when he was a director of Chivas and at some point I said I was ashamed to have been his partner on ESPN, but it’s my style, to take one step forward and sometimes two steps back to accept that I was wrong. “

The need for controversy wins enemies: Faitelson

Delving into details of the discussion that went viral on social networks in 2019, when Faitelson accused De Anda of going “drunk like his brother” to a program, while Paco Gabriel told him that “the one who takes cunts is you”, the communicator accepts that the need to generate controversy on television sometimes exceeds the limits.

That lawsuit, however, exceeded the guidelines tolerated by the television company, since ESPN top executives told Faitelson he would be suspended, to which he responded by threatening to resign.

“I am not someone who holds grudges for anyone, in the end it does create controversies, confrontations, enemies, but nothing happens, it is part of work and passion,” he explained.