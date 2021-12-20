Elon Musk reveals how much taxes he will pay in 2021

The billionaire intends to pay more taxes than any other American in history.

Elon Musk has announced through his account Twitter that he is going to pay more than $ 11 billion to the United States Government in taxes this year, more than any other citizen in history.

Between November 8 and December 16, the billionaire sold about 12.9 million Tesla shares worth nearly $ 14 billion. He began to divest himself of his stakes in the company after his Twitter followers voted in a poll in favor of selling 10% of his shares.

In 2018, Tesla’s board of directors updated the terms of Musk’s reward package, linking it to achieving key market capitalization, earnings, and turnover goals. They also decided that the employer would not receive guaranteed payments for his work for 10 years, although he could count on the stock options, equivalent to 1% of the total outstanding securities of the company.

Musk had 22.8 million stock options that expire on August 13 of next year and which he received when they were at $ 6.24 a share. To exercise them, the employer has to pay the income tax for profit.

Musk’s options are believed to be ‘unrated’, meaning that you will have to pay ordinary income tax on the full value of the shares at the time you exercise them. The selloff of Tesla shares in the fourth quarter of 2021 could be due to concerns about the possible rise in tax rates next year.