Eight movies to enjoy with the family this 2022

Sing 2by Universal Pictures. Release date: December 22

The animated musical that captivated audiences with complex characters and feel-good messages is back. The film welcomes stellar performances from Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Leticia Wright, Nick Kroll, Eric Andre and welcomes iconic new cast members Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Chelsea Peretti and Bono. The road to stardom begins in theaters on December 22.

Written and Directed by Garth Jennings.

Matrix, from Warner Bros. Release date: December 22.

The highly anticipated fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise is here. The new film reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss in the iconic roles of Neo and Trinity. Stellar new additions to the cast include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jada Pinket Smith, among others. The film will hit theaters and on HBO Max on December 22.

Directed by Lana Wachowski.

The 355by Universal Pictures. Release date: Jan 15

An ideal team of formidable actresses unite in an original and overwhelming take on the international spy genre in The 355. Starring Jessica Chstain, Penelope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o, Edgar Ramirez, and Sebastian Stan, this action-packed film follows the story of a CIA agent who is joined by an unusual group of women. The film hits theaters on January 15.

Directed by Simon Kingberg.

Morbiusby Sony Pictures. Release date: January 28

Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill due to a strange blood disorder, and in search of his survival and others living with the same disease he tries the unimaginable. The film stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson and will hit theaters on January 28.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa.

The Black Phoneby Universal Pictures. Release date: February 4.

Ethan Hawke stars in this new horror thriller alongside Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies and James Ransone. The Horror follows the story of a 13-year-old boy who is kidnapped by a sadistic killer in a soundproof basement with a disconnected phone on the wall. The boy discovers that he can hear the phone ringing and hear the voices of previous victims through it. The chilling movie is for all horror lovers that hits theaters on February 4.

Directed by Scott Derrickson.

marry meby Universal Pictures. Release date: February 11

The New Years rom-com has a star-studded cast with original songs by Jennifer Lopez and Latin music star Maluma. Jennifer Lopez plays a musical superstar alongside Owen Wilson, a math teacher – two complete strangers who agree to get married and later get to know each other. The perfect movie for this Valentine’s Day hits theaters on February 11.

Directed by Kat Coiro.

Unchartedby Sony Pictures. Release date: February 18

Based on one of the most popular and critically acclaimed video game sagas in history, Uncharted introduces young stray Nathan Drake and shows his first treasure-hunting adventure with his partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan. In an epic action-adventure film set across the globe, the two go on a dangerous search for the greatest treasure ever found. The film stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg and will hit theaters on February 18.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer.

Turning Redby Walt Disney Pictures & Pixar Animation Studios. Release date: March 11

Turning Net, from Disney and Pixar, features Mei Lee, a 13-year-old girl torn between being the obedient daughter of her mother and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter, an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And if the changes in his interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, every time he gets too excited he turns into a giant red panda. The film hits theaters on March 11.

Written and directed by Domee Shi.