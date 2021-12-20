Dwayne Johnson wants to be James Bond!

Dwayne Johnson wants to join the James Bond franchise as its lead

Daniel Craig said goodbye this year to his popular role as James bond in No Time to Die and left one of the most coveted roles of Hollywood open for another actor to do so. For years, rumors have circulated about who could play the spy and Dwayne johnson wants to join the list.

During a recent interview for Esquire, the actor expressed that how his grandfather, Peter Fanene Maivia, who once played a Bond villain, would like to “Follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond” and made it clear that he doesn’t want to be the villain, “It has to be Bond”, added.

Other actors have been proposed to take on the role, including Henry Cavill. Rege-Jean Page, Tom Hardy, Richard Madden and Idris Elba. However, until now, there is no news about another film in the franchise and the possible replacement of Craig.

It could work?

Dwayne johnson He is one of the most famous actors today and the highest paid thanks to his participation in projects such as Fast and Furious, Young Rock, Jungle Cruise and Red Notice. However, there is a detail against him that could avoid the actor’s desire, he is American and Barbara brocoli Y Michael B. Wilson, who has had creative control of the franchise since its inception, has mentioned that they are always looking for British actors to take on the role, so their nationality could play against them.

For now, we only have to wait to see if the producers want to continue creating projects derived from the franchise and want to include the famous actor who could undoubtedly leave them a significant box office collection.

What do moviegoers and moviegoers think?