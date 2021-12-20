Dwayne Johnson says he is the complete opposite of celebrities who do not shower

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, According to the magazine Forbes, has assured in his social networks that he is the opposite of celebrities who do not shower: “I shower with cold water when I get out of bed to start the day. I take a lukewarm shower after my pre-work workout. I take a hot shower after I get home from work. Washing face, body, exfoliating and singing (out of tune) in the shower ”.

The 49-year-old actor spoke out on this issue after a follower on Twitter discussed the hygiene issue of some stars from Hollywood. “It is not possible that Dwayne Johnson is one of those stinkers, we would all be strangely heartbroken if we knew otherwise,” wrote the follower.

This whole debate about the hygiene of the great celebrities arose as a result of statements made by Asthon Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, in an interview on the Dax Shepard podcast, Armchair Expert, where they assured that there was no point cleaning their children if the dirt was not visible.

They clean only the essentials

Asthon Kutcher assured that he only washes the fundamental parts of the body such as the armpits and the crotch

These statements by the interpreters created a stir on social networks, especially because Kutcher assured that he washes only the fundamental parts of the body daily: “the armpits and the crotch.” For her part, Mila Kunis said that she was never that “mother who showered my newborn children.”

More celebrities

Dax Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell claimed to be admirers of the stench

But Kutcher and Kunis have not been the only ones to speak openly about their hygiene habits, actor Dax Shepard also spoke on the subject with his wife Kristen Bell in The View, where they commented that they were fans of waiting for the stench: “Once you smell it, that’s the way biology lets you know that you need to clean it.”