Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Avril Lavigne and more on the Rock in Rio 2022 line-up | Music

Rock in Rio Brazil It is the Brazilian edition of the huge music festival, which in 2022 will be held for two weekends at the end of September. It will be the return of one of the largest international music festivals after the suspension of the last two editions. Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello and Avril Lavigne are part of the already confirmed lineup.

Twinned with the European Rock in Rio event in Lisbon that reconfirmed the line-up of its previous suspended editions (Jason Derulo, Anitta, Post Malone, Duran Duran, Foo Fighters, The National, Liam Gallagher, A-ha, Bush and Xutos & Pontapés ).

“In 2022, the world will be ours again,” Rock in Rio posted in its Brazil edition. For Rio de Janeiro, the event is organized for the weekends from September 2 to 4 and from September 8 to 11 of the same month. If you have a ticket for any of these festivals (or for both), they are still valid for the new dates automatically. The Brazilian edition is the original flagship festival of the brand, and brings together the best and most acclaimed artists of rock, pop and hip hop music in Rio’s Cidade do Rock.

At the moment the Rock in Rio 2022 organization has already confirmed Iron Maiden, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Guns N ‘Roses, Green Day, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Dream Theater, Megadeth, Sepultura and Brazilian Symphony Orchestra, Marshmello, Jason Derulo , Alok, Demi Lovato, Maneskin, Joss Stone, Corinne Bailey Rae, Gloria Groove, Duba Beat, Fall Out Boy, Billy Idol, Initial Capital, Avril Lavigne, Camila Cabello, Bastille and Ivete Sangalo.

In the last edition, great artists such as Drake, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bon Jovi, P! Nk and Iron Maiden took the stage. This year could not be less and an impressive line-up is expected that will be completed in the near future.

Rock in Rio had to suspend its last two editions due to the global pandemic in a totally logical decision that can be summarized in its lapidary phrase: “We are going to preserve lives.” But the festival of festivals already has dates for its return in style both in its edition of Brazil and in that of Lisbon (Portugal).

Tickets are flying and 1-day tickets are already sold out.