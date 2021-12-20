Dollar price today December 20, peso advances 3 cents

Today Monday, December 20, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.7798 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso gains almost 4 cents in the exchange rate to stand at 20.7478 per unit against the spot interbank dollar on Friday (20.7862). On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, during the night the peso / dollar parity approached the threshold of 21 pesos, driven by factors in the currency markets such as a rejection of risk and the economic package in EU and the effect of depreciations on the currencies of Turkey Y chili.

In a retrospective of 2021 it stands out that the exchange rate remained in a range between 19.75 pesos and 20.25 during 58.8% of the sessions of the year.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.7478- Sale: $ 20.7478

: Buy $ 20.7478- Sale: $ 20.7478 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.44 – Sale: $ 21.12

: Buy: $ 20.44 – Sale: $ 21.12 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 21.23

: Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 21.23 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.09 – Sale: $ 20.99

Buy: $ 20.09 – Sale: $ 20.99 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05

Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00 IXE: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05

Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40 Monex: Buy: $ 20.37 – Sale: $ 21.37

Buy: $ 20.37 – Sale: $ 21.37 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.95 – Sale: $ 20.29

Buy: $ 19.95 – Sale: $ 20.29 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30 Santander: Buy: $ 19.79 – Sale: $ 21.33

Buy: $ 19.79 – Sale: $ 21.33 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.26 – Sale: $ 21.29

Buy: $ 20.26 – Sale: $ 21.29 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 21.50

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 47,207.9 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.44 pesos, for $ 27.45 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

