Dollar price today December 20, appreciating peso

Today Monday, December 20, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20,7201 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended last week at 20.7862 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.25% or 5.3 cents, trading around 20.77 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.7535 and a maximum of 20.9557 pesos per dollar.

The peso-dollar exchange rate approached 21 pesos per dollar overnight for the first time, greater aversion to risk due to covid19; second, rejection of the economic package in the US; third, the contagion effect of the Turkish lira; and fourth, dragged by the Chilean peso.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.7862 – Sale: $ 20.7862

: Buy $ 20.7862 – Sale: $ 20.7862 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.81 – Sale: $ 21.49

: Buy: $ 20.81 – Sale: $ 21.49 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.18 – Sale: $ 21.34

: Buy: $ 20.18 – Sale: $ 21.34 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.19 – Sale: $ 21.09

Buy: $ 20.19 – Sale: $ 21.09 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05

Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00 IXE: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05

Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40 Monex: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.05 – Sale: $ 20.39

Buy: $ 20.05 – Sale: $ 20.39 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30 Santander: Buy: $ 19.89 – Sale: $ 21.43

Buy: $ 19.89 – Sale: $ 21.43 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.33 – Sale: $ 21.36

Buy: $ 20.33 – Sale: $ 21.36 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 21.50

As for bitcoin, at the moment it stands at $ 45,733.0 with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Sunday, this is how the exchange rate is

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.40 pesos, for $ 27.41 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.