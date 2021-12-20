Do you despise Chivas? Sebastián Córdova reacts about his future with a controversial image

The Guadalajara Club was very close to his goal which was to exchange Uriel Antuna to America by Sebastián Córdova, But in the end the negotiations fell, leaving the rojiblancos fans with the hope that sooner or later a signing would become a reality that at first was taken as a lack of respect for the rivalry of both teams. but it ended up being a disappointment for most.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

And it is that the staunch rival was never convinced of the talent that the “Brujo” can bring them above Córdova and this made the Azulcrema leadership turn back, so they decided to negotiate Córdova with the Tigres de la UANL, which at the request of Miguel Herrera They are nothing to sign one of the Mexicans most talented today.

The followers of the Sacred Flock expressed their discomfort on social networks due to the lack of reinforcements and the economic shortcomings of the recent years that have limited them to hire players, so they ended up soulless when they realized that Córdova is further away than ever to join the team led by Marcelo Michel Leaño.

Córdova responds to interest in their services

A few days ago the item that emerged from the Eagles uploaded to your account Instagram an image that deluded the chivahermanos with the phrase “let’s go”, in what seemed like a clear message for his supposed arrival of Guadalajara, but everything was simply good intentions because the news of their arrival was diluted with the passage of time.

Now a new image puts Córdova as the center of attention, since in the same famous social network he published a postcard where it appears with a glass of wine with the word “Enjoying (enjoying)”, In a clear sign that he only hopes to know his future to be able to join his new team, which everything indicates will be the university students, although Chivas could give a turn to the negotiation while his arrival at the Sultana of the North.