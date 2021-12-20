Digital identity in times of metaverse

The ‘metaverse’ concept is here to stay, but Do we really know what it is and what it will mean for our digital identity?

We can define it as a digital reality connected to various aspects of the physical world: people, places and objects. In the metaverse, users will be able to share experiences in a digital reality, allowing collaboration from anywhere. That is, a virtual environment in which through an avatar we can interact with other users.

There are several large companies in the sector that have expressed interest in this reality since at an economic level it is a very succulent project. The possibility of introduce digital goods and virtual currencies through NFT attract the interest of investors. However, to bring the metaverse closer to the general public it is still necessary to resolve several questions and among them, there is that of the identity of the users: How will users identify themselves and how will this affect their privacy?

The idea of ​​the metaverse and avatars, as proposed by Mark Zuckerberg, can only work if we are sure that the users with whom we communicate have real people behind them; And not only that, but also if these people present themselves in a genuine way, that is, not lying about their gender or age. Clearly, this kind of virtual world cannot exist securely without some version of frictionless, continuous-life authentication.

Taking into account the dynamics of operation of this type of reality, and being aware that we live in a context in which the technique of deepfake –Like the one we saw of Tom Cruise or Lola Flores– are becoming more and more realistic, it is vitally important to be able to show other people that our digital image, be it our own face through a camera or an avatar, belongs to us really to us.

This idea of ​​a standalone and portable identity based on blockchain It would break with the current habit of handing over our personal data to centralized organizations. The goal can be explained very simply: the metaverse should verify the user while protecting the privacy of their personal information and preventing identity fraud.

For this, it is convenient to propose digital identity verification processes that cover the entire user’s journey through the metaverse. The onboarding avatar, reverification, and ongoing monitoring are essential steps to ensure that a user is who they say they are in each and every phase. When someone does something as an avatar, an identity and vitality check should be done in the background.

In short, the concept of self and identity in the digital world blur our idea of ​​who we really are and what it means to be ourselves in the virtual environment. The reasonable thing is to think that we need some kind of interoperable identity, like a passport, that we can use in multiple digital configurations to show who we are. In the future we will move between different virtual environments, in the same way that we do now between different countries when traveling, and we will have to form an identity that we can carry – digitally – everywhere.

*** Mariona campmany is Digital Identity and Innovation Lead at Mitek System.

