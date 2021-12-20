Did Martinoli forget the time Toño de Valdés called him a clown?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Christian martinoli is not spiteful. The sports writer for TV Azteca He recently referred to the work of his television ‘rival’, the also chronicler Toño de Valdés. And far from what many would come to think, the Ajusco element forgot about the time the TUDN member noted that his storytelling style was “getting to the clown“.

As well, Martinoli has forgotten what was said by Toño de Valdés at the time, and in a chat with Adela Micha for the program The Saga, the chronicler of TV Azteca highlighted the trajectory of his colleague, especially for his long career in the media.

“Toño de Valdés is 45 years old in this and everyone wants it, which is a huge plus. Toño de Valdés is a guy who, if you have to give an opinion about him, is generally positive“, started Martinoli, while adding that Toño de Valdés has led a career beyond controversy.

“I believe that Toño has also directed his career with respect to the fact that you will hardly find him with a controversial topic in his comment”He added.

A) Yes, Martinoli showed respect and admiration for Toño de Valdés, beyond that they are rivals of television and compete in each broadcast for rating, coupled with that for Christian that mocking comment from the member of TUDN.

What happened between Toño de Valdés and Christian Martinoli?

It all happened in 2018, when Televisa ‘repatriated’ to Enrique Bermudez to narrate the matches of the Russia World Cup, and in an interview where the ‘Dog’ was presented, Toño de Valdés asked him for his opinion on the competition, finding a respectful and measured response.

“He is a great storyteller, he has a style, and everything in life is style. Christian has generated a style“said the Bermúdez Dog at that time, which caused Toño de Valdés go further and refer that Martinoli’s style was: “getting to the clown”.