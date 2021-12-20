Diabetes: the inexpensive condiment that lowers blood sugar in a matter of days

Diabetes occurs in patients with problems with insulin and glucose, both in type 1 and type 2 pathology. Although there are different treatments to prevent it and to reduce blood sugar levels, effectively controlling it, the axis of all good Health it will lie in a healthy and balanced diet. In case of suffering from this disease, it will be necessary to take care of the intake of sugars and carbohydrates. In this sense, an important study revealed that the cinnamon has favorable effects and consequently lowers blood glucose in a matter of days.

According to experts, there are no foods that alone can end the diabetes, that is why it is important to combine different eating practices, always guided by professionals of the Health. In this context, we tell you that there is a spice that has caused a great impact in reducing high blood sugar levels and that is vital for gastronomy and for preparing infusions: cinnamon.

Specifically, the cinnamon manages to lower elevated blood glucose by up to 30% in a period that can range from 30 to 40 days. This solution will be essential for diabetics, but even more so for those who suffer from diabetes Type 2. This result was reached after the study analyzed a group of people who ingested 1 to 6 grams of this spice and showed a notable drop in high blood sugar levels.

In addition, following this line of research, the cinnamon also showed benefits for Health of those people who manifest worrying levels of triglycerides and bad cholesterol, significantly reducing up to 25% in the same period of time that we mentioned in the previous paragraph.

Photo: Pixabay

The scientific explanation for the relationship between cinnamon and diabetes It is due to the chromium concentrations in the spice that enhance the effects of insulin. Mention should also be made of the polyphenolic qualities that can provide other benefits to the Health, acting as a buffer against free radicals in the blood, benefiting the health of the person who ingests it.