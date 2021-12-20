Criticism Don’t Look Up: Stretch at half throttle with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

Don’t look up starts like the great catastrophe movies: a group of astronomers terrified discover how a comet is on a collision course with the Earth. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, the pair of scientists who are credited with the finding, will soon carry out a crusade through the most diverse political estates and the most varied means in order to alert the population that we are coming upon us. The new film of Adam McKay, very given to this type of subject, has been released in theaters in a limited way and has reached Netflix next December 24, being one of the most ambitious film projects on the platform. In Vandal Random We have already seen it and we will tell you what we found in this criticism without spoilers.

A cinematic stunt that targets climate change unbelievers

Don’t look up (Dont look up, 2021) is one of the most bizarre and unclassifiable Netflix productions of recent times. With a script signed by McKay himself and David Sirota, it is about a movie daughter of its time, very contemporary, capable of reflecting with a laudable pulse how we have behaved as society in the darkest moments of the coronavirus pandemic or in what way we end up being fed to social networks, trending topics and the big tech corporations when the real danger and threat to our lives is just around the corner. No, it is not a disaster movie. And no, don’t expect to see action sequences in which a group of astronauts try to save humanity by risking an ambitious mission. Is more, Don’t look up laughs at tapes like Armageddon (Michael Bay, 1998) and delves into the political background that is already evident in the excellent Deep impact (Mimi Leder, 1998), two of the best films of the genre released to date.





“ ‘Don’t look up’ is a very visionary dark comedy that portrays our society as few

McKay greatly enjoys searching for the stira inherent in human individualism., who is looking for your own benefit over the common good, as well as recreating in that new niche of deniers -awakened as a result of the current pandemic- against the scientific fact. It is no secret that the director of Vice has always wanted to do a blockbuster caustic that, through the prism of a dark comedy, send a simple message: science must be heeded when it warns us of the dangers to come. To do this, he includes in his formula a good number of elements already known in his filmography, such as media, false gurus, and unscrupulous charismatic politicians, that parade like comparsas of a story sometimes too instructive.





Considering the low reputations of astronomers who discover that the Earth has 6 months to live before the comet hits, they are forced to fight to be believed, as they are totally pushed aside and ignored. warnings. Worse still: from the White House use their catastrophic message to mock and get revenue, and as the threat of global extinction looms on the horizon, the public shows to be more aware of the new smartphone or the breakdown of the pop star of the day -incarnated here by a surprising Ariana Grande-. Don’t look up It gains a lot in its first installment, when it demonstrates the idiosyncrasies of today’s society and the way we communicate with each other, both through the internet and in person. But soon, perhaps the result of its rewrites and changes -the film was going to be shot at the beginning of 2020 and the coronavirus made an appearance, time that the director and screenwriter used to outline the script-, You can see the cardboard, and McKay’s trick turns out to be a bit crude, repetitive, and tiresome.





“ His first minutes are excellent, but soon his criticism turns out to be repetitive and a bit crude.

The best jokes and jokes -that there are galore- seem forced after a short time, and while smart dialogues shine and shine when they have to, it feels like this history, clearly North American and entrenched in the criticism of Donald Trump and his administration As President of the United States, you have little to say when you dive into your last part. Nor the caricature of the aforementioned Trump incarnated by Meryl streep nor the White House chief of staff played by Jonah hill they have a lot to do. His profile on populism sounds funny, but when the gags overlap and repeat structure or when Streep appears to imitate Republican Sarah Palin –looks included-, everything fades into an unbalanced and rude cocktail, with more in common with a sketch forgettable of Saturday night Live. The idea of ​​talking about climate change and its constant threat without naming it explicitly is very interesting, and the concept of showing the scientific evidence and denying it while it perches on our heads is brilliant. But little else.





Don’t look up Perhaps he drowns in his own critical and satirical nature, points to the sky, and then quickly forgets how he wants to tell what seems so obvious to us.. However, and despite all the obvious flaws spread throughout its length, this black comedy sometimes works as a visionary portrait of our days, full of fake news, polarization and bad modes. A cinematographic story that is capable of showing us in the mirror as a society and that, sometimes, hits the mark.



