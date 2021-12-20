Club América: Diego Valdés, the heir?

The Eagles of America They are in the process of change with players who come and go. Among those who arrived, is Diego Valdes. And among those who left or, in reality, are about to leave, it is located Sebastian Cordova, who is already given a foot and a half in the team he commands Miguel Herrera from the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León.

In that case – which, according to a source consulted by Águilas Monumental, is almost a fact – the cast of Santiago Solari you would be left without your number ’10’. It is that the midfielder born in Aguascalientes, back in the middle of the year when everything was bronze because of the medal he had obtained with the Selection of Mexico in Tokyo 2020, received the trust of the board to wear the mythical number.

Despite the climate between Sebastian Cordova and the America club it changed a lot. His departure is imminent -even it was even circulated that he had accepted a proposal from the Chivas de Guadalajara-, that is why in the Águilas environment it is discussed who should be the new owner of the azulcrema shirt in question.

In this sense, in a survey carried out by Águilas Monumental in the article “MX League: Diego Valdes revealed what is important to him on his arrival at the America club“The fans have already given their verdict. The vast majority (72 percent) believe that Diego Valdes He should be the one who reflects the ’10’ on his back during the first semester of 2022. Will they hand him such a responsibility?

Jonathan Dos Santos would be the second discharge of Club América

Jonathan Dos Santos is back in the orbit of the Eagles of America. Apparently, according to a report from the TUDN signal portal, the midfielder who days ago was free of LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer of the United States, would be only details of becoming a new element cream blue. In the week there would be news about it.