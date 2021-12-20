‘Chucky’ Lozano and Napoli beat Milan with drama included

A controversial last-minute decision prevented the Milan draw and sentenced the Neapolitan victory

Hirving lozano and the Napoli they beat 0-1 at Milan to climb to the second position of the general table and press the fight for the top of the A series. In a game with arbitration controversy, the Neapolitans prevailed on their visit to San Siro.

Chucky Lozano during Napoli’s visit to Milan. Getty Images

Lush he positioned himself, as usual, as a right winger. He immediately sought to rely on his speed to complicate the behind of the rossoneros, since Franck Kessié, supported by Fode Ballo-Toure, were in charge of stopping the Mexican’s mischief.

On the other hand, Zlatan Ibrahimovic wanted to complicate the lower zone of those led by Luciano Spaletti, who needed victory to stay in second place in the general and thus squeeze Inter Milan, who marches first.

Napoli fast took advantage of the speed, Lush, accompanied by Elmas and Zielinski in midfield, they put Milan’s midfield and lower zone to battle. Petagna, with his movements puzzled the defenders and that was when they opened the key.

On a corner kick, caused by the mobility of the visitor, Eljif Elmas got up at the first post and beat Ibrahimovic, who only saw, along with Mike Maignan, how the ball got into the nets.

So the game went back and forth. Everything stuck in midfield, but Milan pressed with their individualities. Napoli held up well and Lush on the right wing it was dangerous every time he enabled his teammates or reached the bottom line.

He even had a left-footed shot in the area that hit the defense, this when the first half was over.

In the plugin, Lush He kept on sticking to the band and carried out Spaletti’s orders, which were to take advantage of the speed, chop into the spaces after jumping in the middle of the field. The Mexican showed sacrifice and that led him to deplete his physical background. Then Spaletti took him out at minute 77 to give him rest and with the partial advantage.

However the Milan did not give up so easily and pressed until the last minutes, because Amir Rrahmani was the wall that the Napoli put before the goal of David Ospina and the central Albanian did not hesitate in any of the balls that reached him to prevent his goalkeeper from suffering.

Until the last minute, the rossoneros pressed and the VAR helped annul a goal to Milan In the last minute. And it is that after the annotation of Franck Kessié and the celebration of the home team, the technology called the central for a possible out of place of Olivier Giroud. The French striker was ahead of the defenders and on the grass as Kessie shot on goal.

The decision was rejected by those of the Milan, while the Napoli applauded the work of the whistler, The last minutes were soap operas and with a lot of pressure from the rossoneros, who in the end lost and delivered second place in the general table against Napoli that pressed the top of the A series.