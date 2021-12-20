Chris Hemsworth loses his muscles in his latest physical change

The latest promo of its fitness app leaves us a Chris Hemsworth without muscles , and encourages you to carry out a physical change to make you like him. How is he without Thor’s arms?

Chris Hemsworth gives boxing: actor gets in shape for the new Thor.

What does Chris Hemsworth no muscles in your latest Instagram video? But wasn’t this man training to death for the new Thor and Hulk Hogan biopic? Let no one be alarmed, because his physical change It is due to a fun promo for his fitness app Centr, where we see the skinny and dwarfed Australian encouraging us to get as muscular as he is.

“I think Chris Hemsworth is a fucking asshole”, “he has no idea about fitness, health or meditation”, “Can you really imagine Chris Hemsworth meditating? I don’t see it ”are some of the phrases that can be seen in his latest Instagram post. The actor and husband of Elsa Pataky shows to the mime that his most comic and fit side can in the networks, and whenever he can he teaches us some training where he combines them. But let no one worry about his physical condition, 3rd Hemsworth stuntman, Bobby Holland Hanton, has recognized in more than one interview that the Australian has become stronger than ever for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. The muscles are still there, and at their best.

Chris Hemsworth without muscles?

In the ad we can also see phrases such as “Chris Hemsworth is normal”, or “it is not so bad, those who are strong are those of his team”, always humorous. In the video, we see a Hemsworth without any volume and size, something like Marvel’s first Chris Evans before he became Captain America, made with the typical technology that leaves you without a physical presence and that turns you into a meme. “If you want to see what my team is capable of falling for me and pass the game …”, he writes in the publication.

But let no one be alarmed, that Hemsworth is stronger than ever preparing his next interventions in the cinema. We know you are doing all kinds of unconventional strength training to get in shape. We have seen him doing CrossFit, doing sled drag exercises, moving heavy tires, doing medicine ball throws, skipping rope … Even for cardio, he has opted for boxing., another of his favorite sports. We also know that the goal is to keep expanding your muscles for the filming of Thor 4 and the Hulk Hogan biopic, which is also a huge physical challenge for his stunt double, Bobby Holland Hanton. “I sent him a text message and said:” Thank you very much friend, this is going to be even more difficult this time, “he explained in an interview. And that’s what the two of them are …

