Chris Hemsworth is a serious ac (‘Thor’), but his physique does not allow him to show it

That Chris Hemsworth (38) is one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood is a reality, however, it seems that for some time now his roles always revolve around the superhero and the tough guy. For when a dramatic role or in which your strength and muscles are secondary? Well it seems that the husband of Elsa Pataky (45) he has a theory as to why certain sections of Hollywood don’t consider him a “serious actor.”

The actor talked about maintaining his physique to play Thor in Marvel movies, and the topic of serious actors came up. “There is an aesthetic that the role requires,” Chris told ‘The Telegraph.’ “Body care is perceived as vanity, whereas if I suddenly gained a ton of unhealthy weight, or became insanely thin for a role, they would probably call me a serious actor.“.

However, he does not regret the physical effort he has put into all these years to get into Thor’s shoes, since it has been worth it. “The training throughout these 10 years of interpreting him is a full-time job. That and then a 12-hour shooting day, is a real ordeal,” he adds. “But it’s also incredibly rewarding: I take it like a professional athlete “.

Of course, judging by what you see in this video, you cannot deny that, if there was a superhero among us, that would definitely be Chris Hemsworth.

They say that two who sleep on the same mattress become in the same condition, so another good example of a superhero with muscles is precisely his wife, who has also intensified her training to get into the role of an army lieutenant who is faces a disaster of apocalyptic proportions. And, if before this he already had a physique that could perfectly fit into a character with these characteristics, now that he has modified his usual routine to include strength and toning training, we are looking forward to seeing the result on the big screen.