Chris Hemsworth: His Extraction 2 Routine To Fill You Up With Muscle Without Weights

Chris Hemsworth will come back as Tyler rake in the aftermath of Rescue Mission, and for that, he has a new training routine that is short, with body weight and more demanding than it seems.

Till the date, Rescue Mission It is still one of the most viewed movies of NetflixSo expectations are very high for the sequel and the Australian actor is up for the challenge, or at least is gearing up with a workout that doesn’t require weights or apparatus, and takes boxing moves to burn a lot of fat, win. muscle and core.

Hemsworth has been going through a lot of changes to his exercise routine recently, he trains differently to Thor: love and Thunder, for your movie like Hulk Hogan and now also to once again be the most popular action hero of Netflix, and this time he shared his full training routine on his Instagram account.

Together with his coach, Luke Zocchi, Chris Hemsworth You’ve done a bit of everything, from rowing machine surfing, to weights and battle ropes, but you never forget that your own body weight can be an essential element in getting fit and generating a lot more resistance with your workouts. , and that’s something anyone can do too.

How is the training of Rescue Mission 2?

Remember that Tyler rake is a former SASR combatant turned into a black ops mercenary, who is hired to rescue a kidnapped child in one of the most violent and complicated areas in the world, so being in good shape is part of the requirements you must meet in order to do your job.