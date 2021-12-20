Celebrities who canceled their wedding due to infidelity, insecurity and maturity | Famous

But, there are also those famous people who decide not to make it to the altar days before the celebration. Here are some of them:

These celebrities decided to separate one step away from the wedding

Katie Holmes and Chris Klein

Before marrying Tom Cruise, Katie was in a relationship with Chris Klein, to whom she was engaged. The couple had a two-year relationship, from 2003 to 2005, however, they decided to cancel the wedding.

Ten years passed and the famous one married Laina Rose Thyfault, they both have a son named Frederick.

While Holmes, a year after the breakup, married Cruise and they had their daughter Surie Cruise; the couple divorced in 2012.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The actors who met on the set of the movie ‘Gigli’. When they started dating they became one of the most famous couples in Hollywood and even Affleck, in November 2002, gave her a spectacular 6.1 carat pink diamond ring.

And although JLo said yes, a few days after their wedding, in January 2004, they decided to separate permanently.

Months later the singer married Marc Anthony, they had two children, Emme and Maximilian. In turn, Ben married Jennifer Garner, and they formed a family with their children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Currently ‘Benifer’ are back together and both pose before the cameras of social events in which they show the love and affection they have.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt

They dated between 1994 and 1997, and although they became engaged, they never married. At the time Paltrow was between 22 or 23 years old.

In an interview with ‘The Howard Stern Show’ she revealed that she was not ready to marry Pitt.

“I think it was a girl and I wasn’t ready. He was too good for me. It wasn’t for anything specific.”

The businesswoman then married Coldplay singer Chris Martin in 2003, with whom she had children, Apple and Moses. They finally parted ways in 2014 and agreed again in November 2018 with film director Brad Falchuk.

Brad had two marriages, the first to Jennifer Anniston (from 2000 to 2005); and the second with Angelina Jolie, the couple has six children: Maddox, Zahara, Knox, Pax, Vivianne and Shiloh.

Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds

They were in a relationship for five years that ended shortly after their engagement. In 2007, through a statement, they officially announced their separation by mutual agreement.

After separating, Ryan met Scarlett Johansson with whom he was married for 3 years. Later, he married Blake Lively and they had three daughters, Betty, Inez and James.

For her part, Morrisette, in 2010, married rapper Mario Treadway, known by his stage name, Souleye, and they had three children, Onyx Solace, Winter Mercy and Ever Imre.

Demi Moore and Emilio Estevez

They were in a relationship for two years, from 1985 to 1987, as they met in the movie ‘The first year of the rest of our lives‘

“Emilio and I started a serious and stable relationship right after I was discharged from the rehab clinic. (…) He was a man sure of himself and very calm, something that attracted me immediately ”, said the celebrity in his autobiography ‘Inside out’.

After their breakup, the actress married Bruce Willis with whom she had three daughters, Rummer, Tallulah and Scout. The couple divorced in 2000, five years passed and they remarried Ashton Kutcher but they still broke up.

Emilio Estevez, meanwhile, was married to choreographer Paula Abdul, with whom he has two children, Taylor Levi and Paloma Rae.

Javier Hernández and Lucía Villalón

The ‘Chicharito’ had a short time at Real Madrid, when he met Lucía Villalón, a Spanish journalist with whom he had a two-year courtship.

They got engaged in October 2016, however they broke off their engagement prior to the celebration.

The Mexican soccer player married the model, Sarah Kohan, and they have two children, Noah and Nala, currently the couple is no longer together. Lucia, in turn, enjoys her courtship with the Spanish footballer, Gonzalo Melero.