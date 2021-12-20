I don’t know if you remember that extraordinary television program that was broadcast in the seventies: Cosmos. It caused a sensation around the world. Its driver was Carl Sagan, a scientist born on November 9, 1934 and died on December 20, 1966, at the age of sixty-two.

Sagan brought the major scientific issues of space closer to the majority, which is why he was criticized on many occasions by his colleagues. Sagan used to say: “We are the means for the Cosmos to know itself.” “… After all, when you’re in love, you want to tell everyone about it.

For this reason, the idea that scientists do not speak to the public about science seems aberrant to me ”. Sagan received his doctorate in 1960 from the University of Chicago. He was one of the first scientists to warn about possible climate change on the planet as a consequence of industrial activity, after studying the increase in heat caused by carbon dioxide.

His career as an astronomer is full of successes. He was a collaborator in the space missions of Mariner 2 to Venus, Mariner 9 and Viking to Mars, Voyager out of the solar system and Galileo to Jupiter. Men like Carl Sagan are sorely lacking for science, or the understanding of science, to be available to any individual on the planet.