Cardi B gives it her all to the rhythm of Nathy Peluso | Music

We have all fallen in love with the talent of Nathy Peluso. Argentina has completely conquered the urban scene, but among those millions of fans there is also her own Cardi B.

The rapper has proven to be a true fan of Nathy’s talent. He already did it two weeks ago by posting a video while moving to the rhythm of Crime, the singer’s single. She replied with a “Cardi, I love you”. But not everything has been there.

Now the interpreter of WAP goes further and publishes an Instagram Story while following the verses of Buenos Aires, another of the songs that Peluso included in his album Muscle cramp. “Good music to distract myself from my mind. I’m always over-thinking everything. Libra mind,” says the rapper in the text of the video.

Of course, this video has reached the eyes and ears of Argentina herself, who has not hesitated to share it and add some nice words to it. “Cardi I love you, I came to Buenos Aires I will cook you whatever you want “, He says.

It is a luxury that one of the musical references at the international level ignores compliments for you publicly. But it seems like Nathy has forgotten that she too is a world star now. Of course, it is well born to be grateful.

At the moment it is unknown if both will be encouraged to share a song in the future, although it seems that the love and adoration that they have for each other will facilitate it. Do you think they are clues what they are subtly releasing through their social networks? What would you call the union between Nathy and Cardi B? Would you sing in Spanish or in English? Or both? We read you!