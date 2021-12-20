Cardi B criticizes Republican silence on Wright and Latino military cases | The USA Newspaper

New York, (EFE News) .- Rapper Cardi B directed Strong criticism of Republicans for their silence over the death of African American Daunte Wright and the way a Latino Army lieutenant was treated in stops made by the police.

“We have seen a young and unarmed man be killed by a policeman who has been on duty for more than twenty years, mistaking a weapon for a taser,” said the interpreter in a video on her Twitter account, in which she appears with A white coat.

The award-winning artist referred to the death in Minnesota last Sunday of Wright caused by a gunshot by agent Kim Potter, who this week resigned from her position, and which has caused three days of unrest.

The twenty-year-old was killed in his vehicle when, during a traffic check, Potter allegedly accidentally shot him.

The popular rapper – who usually goes to social networks to express her views on various issues – also referred to the incident that occurred on December 5 in West Virginia, but which came to light last week, in which police officers They stopped the vehicle that Lieutenant Caron Nazario was driving, who was wearing his military clothing, when he was returning home from work.

The newly purchased vehicle lacked the metal plate that every vehicle must display on its rear, but it did have the temporary paper plate, which was attached to the rear window of his van.

Nazario, an Afro-Latino, claims that he did not try to escape from the police but kept driving in search of a well-lit area for his own safety and for the police officers.

When he finally stopped his vehicle, officers threatened to arrest him because he did not obey orders for him to get out of the car.

According to the police recording cameras, Nazario, who filed a lawsuit for more than a million dollars, apparently had a substance sprayed on his face and, in the middle of threatening phrases, the agents beat him with their fists, They forced him to lie face down on the ground and handcuffed him.

“This past week we have seen that an American lieutenant who served in this country was mistreated, they sprayed him with an irritating substance, they threw him to the ground without caring about anything, because of a badge that these damn policemen could not see. This man served this country, “he said, then lashed out at Republicans.

Cardi B questioned where are their tweets commenting on these incidents. “All of you are the loudest in this application (Twitter), you have not said anything, you have not complained; you blame everything that is wrong in the country, except the police. You guys have been very quiet! What is happening? ”He questioned.

“I do not want to see them criticized celebrities (she has been criticized) and athletes (black athletes have knelt during the anthem in protest of police brutality) until they face what is wrong in the country,” insisted the artist.