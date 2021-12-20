Cardi B and her tongue kisses in the middle of a pandemic

Carrying out any project in the midst of the global health crisis is much more complicated than usual, especially if it includes scenes like the ones you have recorded Cardi B for the video clip of his song ‘Up’. The video that accompanies his new single follows the same line as his previous works, blatantly betting on provocation with both the lyrics and the staging, which this time has led him to star in a bawdy sequence inside some kind of giant clam with four of its dancers.

But, How did the rapper get the necessary permits to suck and lick the tongues of the women who accompanied her in the context of a pandemic? As she has now revealed, it was not easy at all.

“We had to beg for them to let us do it,” the artist revealed on the Jimmy Fallon program. “We were only five girls in the shell, and the key is that there cannot be more than ten people in the same room. The rules are crazy. “

Of course, Cardi made sure to take all possible precautions so as not to take any risks, conducting three coronavirus tests on the entire team – at the beginning of the week, the day before and the day of filming – and respecting security protocols. Ironically, the hardest part was not the one involving tongue kisses, but one in which she and her dancers form a kind of pyramid.

“We had to do it in less than ten seconds because there we were more than six people and, due to the coronavirus, you cannot touch other people”, has explained. What is clear is that Cardi B continues to cause a sensation internationally due to her sensual staging for her video clips. What will be next?