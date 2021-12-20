Britney Spears’ illusion now that she is free

Britney Spears wants to leave behind all the memories that he lived when he was under the legal guardianship of his father Jamie spears and many of them are housed in their current home.

That is why now that he has regained his autonomy and economic freedom, the well-known Princess of Pop has planned to buy a new property in which she wants to live with her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

Information about Britney’s intentions to celebrate her freedom were released by TMZ, a show business outlet that shared the news based on a source close to the artist.

Since September 29, she managed to free herself from guardianship thanks to the decision of a Los Angeles court. Jamie Spears’ suspension is immediate and he will be replaced by a provisional guardian, the judge reported Brenda Penny.

The purchase of the house means for Britney the possibility of doing what for many years she could not and now with the additional illusion of starting a new life with her love, this regardless of whether they are married or not, said the source.

The person close to Spears commented that this dream will materialize as soon as she has total disposition of her finances. Another novelty is that Britney even wants to change her location, so she would leave her current residence on the outskirts of California to settle near Los Angeles and Hollywood.

The singer hopes to achieve this project as soon as possible and get away from all those memories experienced during the 13 years that she lived under control, even feeling like a hostage.

Since the news broke that Britney will be released from her father’s guardianship, she has made it known to those close to her that she has the feeling of “being on a cloud.”

Shortly after the news broke, Britney shared a string of photos on her Instagram in which she appears naked (protecting her breasts and private parts with flower emojis) and in topples. It is shown to be herself. Free.

“Playing in the Pacific never hurt anyone,” he wrote. The images received millions of likes and thousands of comments, including that of the famous Paris hilton, who celebrates seeing her friend well.

“I love seeing you so happy and free! You deserve it! I love you, ”commented Hilton.



Britney Spears was shown natural, but with some editing touches on the photos. Photo: Instagram.

* The Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL UNIVERSAL belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991, which promotes democratic values, the independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our audiences.

rad