Britney Spears, at the end of the maze | People

Although hundreds of paparazzi were chasing her 24 hours a day, Britney Spears’ overexposed life was a mystery for years. Since 2008, her father, Jamie Spears, adopted the role of his daughter’s guardian. At first it was temporary, but it quickly became a permanent measure that allowed him to control the finances and the life of one of the most famous pop artists on the planet. Legal custody got to the point where she was not allowed to get pregnant (forced to have an IUD) or have a credit card. All her communications and encounters were monitored and she was sometimes deprived of seeing her two children. In June the mystery was solved: the singer raised her voice in court and claimed that her father deserved to go to jail for the physical and psychological abuse to which he had been subjected for years. This Wednesday, a judge released her.

In the United States, a judge can determine that an adult requires a guardian or guardian in cases of old age, physical or mental limitations. In turn, the legal figure can take control of the finances and / or the life of the person in question. Some call it civil death. In the case of 39-year-old Birtney Spears, her father was in complete control. The decisions of how to dress, what to say, who to talk to, when and where to act and even the handling of a fortune of 52 million euros fell to Jamie Spears, who always hid himself in wanting to protect her. However, the mere fact that a person who was supposedly incapable of making decisions for himself released albums and went on demanding tours made noise. A screech that lasted 13 years.

In the first of several documentaries about Britney Spears’ legal situation, MTV producers secretly arranged for the singer to drive her own car. The happiness of the superstar did not fit in Madison Square Garden. It was 2008 and he had only been in guardianship for a year, but he already described his situation as “worse than a jail sentence.” After lamenting the stalking of his family, and of therapists and psychiatrists, he confessed through tears: “I am sad.”

Britney Spears was 16 when she released Baby One More Time, then, the best-selling album by a teenage soloist. With him, he changed the history of pop and his life. A worldwide frenzy ensued around the artist under constant scrutiny that required her to be as innocent as she was sexy. Their stormy romantic relationships were cannon fodder for the tabloid press. When she broke up with Justin Timberlake in 2002, she was accused without proof of having been unfaithful. He received death threats for it. The pop diva was under a microscope where up to $ 150,000 was paid for a photograph that harmed her in any way. Her first marriage lasted 55 hours and in 2004 she married one of her dancers, Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children. Two years later, they parted ways. The parties and erratic behaviors came. The image of his shaved head or in which he was hitting a photographer’s car with an umbrella went around the world.

Justin Timberlake with Britney Spears in 2002.

The crisis she was going through led to her being admitted to a psychiatric hospital for a mental evaluation. Then it was decided that the legal situation to discharge her would be a guardianship, which ended up in the hands of her father, a man who, according to the documentaries about the singer, had never been very present in her artistic career. Before any hint of “rebellion”, Jamie Spears threatened that she would lose joint custody of her children. The artist made several unsuccessful attempts to hire her own lawyer — and not an imposed one — and thus shed her father’s dominance.

Efforts to regain control of her life were thwarted until Britney Spears gave up. On his Instagram account, he appeared dancing and assured his tens of millions of followers that he was happy. For several years he performed a show in Las Vegas, but in 2019 he canceled one of them and disappeared for several months. Later it was learned that she had been admitted, against her will, to a psychiatric hospital. Abuse was the germ of the movement Free Britney, in which her followers demanded that they let her make her own decisions.

On video, fans of the artist celebrate the end of her guardianship. Photo: REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni | Video: VIDEO: EPV

“I am not happy. I can not sleep. I am angry and depressed. I cry every day, ”he said in June via Zoom at a California court hearing to request an end to the guardianship. It was the beginning of the end. She argued that she had not spoken before because she thought they would not believe her, that they would make fun of her. “Your Honor, my father and everyone involved in this custody, including my manager, who played a key role in my punishment … should be in prison,” he added. In July he managed to hire his own lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, who on Wednesday testified before the judge: “This man [Jamie Spears] it is not part of his life ”. “Please listen to my client’s plea.”

Finally, Judge Brenda Penny of a Los Angeles court ruled that the current situation is untenable and officially suspended the singer’s father as her guardian. In his replacement, he appointed a temporary accountant as guardian of the star’s finances and set the next hearing for November 12. Now begins the turn to face the responsibilities. After hearing the judge’s decision, Rosengart warned that “now there are those who will have to face very serious accusations”, referring to the singer’s family and environment, who remained isolated for more than a decade.