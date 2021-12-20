Brad Pitt turns 58 amid court battle over custody of his children

Brad Pitt turns fifty-eight years old, a date that appears bittersweet for the Hollywood star, who is still immersed in a legal battle with Angelina Jolie, from which he separated in 2016, for the custody of his children, with whom he may not spend this day, according to a source from the actor’s environment to the magazine People. “Pplan to have a low-key birthday. Just hang out. It is generally kept low-key. That is really the kind of man he is anyway “, has assured the same source. Given that the new year is just around the corner, for Pitt this day is going to be a moment of” reflection “, wishing that the 2022 brings more positives.

Brad Pitt continues to negotiate with Angelina Jolie, since their separation in 2016, the custody of their four minor children, of the six who have in common: Zahara 16 years old, Shiloh with 15 years and the twins Vivienne and Knox 13 years. “The situation with the children continues to be a difficult situation. Stinks. It is what it is. His children are what matters most to him. But there are processes that you have to go through. Fortunately, he has a strong support system to lean on. He is really loved. People like him a lot, and he has a strong circle that supports him.“Said the source close to Pitt. However, the actor was calm a few months ago when speaking to People TV, on what her life was like today: “I have friends, I have adorable children, I like my coffee and I like my dogs. I have nothing to regret”.

Right now, even though Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are no longer legally married, Your divorce cannot be closed until the issue of child custody is finalized. Although this judicial battle is not coming cheap at all, in addition to becoming endless for them. Each of the actors more than a million dollars has already been spent on legal matters. The last confrontation between the two has taken place last October, in which the Superior Court of California has denied the protagonist of The curious Case of Benjamin Button the request to review their joint custody agreement after, with the disqualification of Judge John Ouderkirk, the ruling allowing Brad Pitt to spend more time with five of his six children be effectively overturned (those who were still minors until Pax turned 18 in November). Experts in the case predict that this judicial battle will not come to an end, until the minors are of legal age and can decide for themselves.

Professionally, life smiles much more after presenting the comedy trailer The lost City, which will be released in 2022, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, where the one from Oklahoma agreed to make a cameo of a character who will save the protagonist. But During this year, this has not been the only film that the actor has shot. Bullet train It will be released next April and stars Brad Pitt and again Sandra Bullock.

