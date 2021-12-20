Billie Eilish surprises with the most electronic version of ‘Happier Than Ever’ | Music

Billie eilish He is one of the biggest musical stars of the moment. At only 19 years old, the American can boast of being one of the most listened to artists of the moment. This year Sir Go Further, has released his second studio album: Happier Than Ever. It was one of the most anticipated musical works of this 2021 and whose eponymous single has become an anthem.

In fact, Billie Eilish is one of the singers most nominated for the Grammy Awards this year. The young woman can win up to seven prizes, competing in the main categories. But not everything is going to be singing and winning prizes, far from it! Billie has been the protagonist of Saturday night Live of this Saturday, December 11.

The artist has been in the famous American show presenting. And he hasn’t done a bad job at all! But if there has been a moment that has captivated fans, it has been his incredible performance of Happier Than Ever on the stage.

Although we have heard this song on several occasions, Billie has opted for a much more electronic version for this occasion. Full of samples and accompanied by a drums and an electric guitar, Billie Eilish proved that Happier Than Ever it is still running months after its launch. Without a doubt it is one of the versions in which that anger at the end is best seen. Special mention to the drummer who gave everything in the last part.

Male Fantasy, the other performance

It was not the only song that Billie sang during her time on SNL, lthe singer also performed Male Fantasy. Accompanied only by two guitars, Billie opted for a more intimate version of the song that goes directly to the heart.

No wonder Billie decided to sing this song on the show. And it is that it is the new single of Happier Than Ever. In fact, the video clip was released in early December. For Male Fantasy, the singer took up the conductor’s baton again. And he is getting the hang of directing his own videos.

Without a doubt, Billie Eilish’s passage through SNL has made her fans very happy, who have been able to enjoy two totally new performances.