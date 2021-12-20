If you have thought exercise But you do not know where to start, you may well incorporate the benefits of jumping rope into your life, it is a fun practice that is the favorite of the oldest of the Kardashian sisters.

Kourtney Kardashian unveils through Poosh, her page of healthy life style, that his favorite exercise is the jump rope, because it is a sport activity very complete that allows, above all, to lose weight.

Without a doubt, the sister of Kim and Khloé Kardashian has become an inspiration when it comes to take care of the body and also the mind, but specifically jumping rope every day burn calories and strengthen the heart.

Jumping rope is a very fun exercise that surely as a child you became a fan more than once, it is time to recover those memories because it is a whole exercise very easy to do.

When jumping rope you improve your physical condition, from the first day your digestion of food improves so you tend to be less swollen belly, so you also feel lighter due to increasing your fluid intake.

The best of all is that to perform this exercise you only need a rope, there are many very sophisticated options, however the simplest is one of the most functional, jumping rope has a great benefit that is tones muscles.

Benefits of jumping rope, Kourtney Kardashian’s favorite exercise. Photo: PEXELS



To improve your performance and see results with the jump rope, you can start with one minute at a time, and thus incorporate one more minute each day, it is effective in eliminating varicose veins and sagging skin so you certainly won’t regret it.

All exercise including jump rope bring to your life a physical well-being but also emotional, so it is time to take charge of your life to feel much better, over time you can incorporate new ways of exercising to obtain more results.

It is vitally important that you warm up before and after jumping rope to avoid any cramping or tearing of the muscles. stretch your legs and arms well should be taken into account, as it is an easy exercise to do but it must be done well.