Ben Affleck without Jennifer Lopez enjoys a day of shopping with his children and hers

After the controversial statements Ben Affleck made this week against his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and was severely criticized on social networks, this weekend he was seen in the company of his children and those of his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez doing Christmas shopping.

According to the Daily Mail, the Oscar-winning actor walked with his daughters Violet and Seraphina, and twins Emme and Max through the streets of Beverly Hills; in addition to his mother Christopher Anne.

Apparently the great absentee from this outing was “La Diva del Bonx” as she was seen in another part of the luxurious area, visiting some shops alone.

For this output, Ben and JLo opted for casual and casual attire. The actor wore jeans and a plaid shirt; while the “Diva from the Bronx” wore a black coat, her hair collected and amber glasses.

Everything seems to indicate that the Bennifer are ready to celebrate the holidays together. A few weeks ago it was announced that Ben Affleck wants to spend Christmas with Jennifer Lopez, their children and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“Christmas has to do with children. Despite being totally opposites, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez have come together for children, “said a source close to OK! Magazine.