Ben Affleck reveals what really makes him happy in life

In a new interview with “Good Morning America”, Affleck He spoke about his personal life, his relationships, and his children. “There are not enough movies, there is not enough success, there are not enough likes on Instagram. Those things will never fill you up or make you happy,” he revealed. Affleck to GMA.

Recently, the father of three has been speaking to different outlets about life, second chances, and co-parenting his children with Jennifer garner: 16-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel. .

Related news

Affleck, who is now back together with Jennifer Lopezhe said in an interview with “The Howard Stern Show” (via GMA), while married to Garner, I was looking for happiness through drink.

The star has been open about his struggles with alcoholism in the past and said during his marriage: “Part of the reason I started drinking was because I was trapped.” Affleck added: “I was like ‘I can’t leave’ because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do? ‘What I did was drink a bottle of whiskey and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Garner Y Affleck They got divorced in 2018 and now the star is opening up about what really makes him happy in life. Since we know that money and fame don’t add to your happiness, is your renewed romance with Jennifer Lopez?

Ben Affleck’s family makes him happier

After his interview on “The Howard Stern Show”, Ben affleck He later clarified what he meant when he talked about his marriage and tried to find happiness in a difficult time. Affleck continued with “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” saying that I wasn’t badmouthing Garner on “The Howard Stern Show” and what You would never want your children to think that you had, as they are the reason for your happiness. “I never wanted my kids to think I’d ever say a bad word about their mother,” she explained to Kimmel.

Now Affleck continues to open up about the happiness her children bring to her with “Good Morning America.” “The only biography that needs something is written in the hearts of their children,” he explained to GMA. He went on to say, “I will be dead a long time and someone will ask my children what your dad was like and then I will know what my life was worth.”

After your previous comments were misinterpreted, Affleck He added that all he wants to do is pass on the best aspects of himself to his children, and not his mistakes, even though they all have them. In short, he told GMA: “My life is better and I am happier the more I am with my children.”