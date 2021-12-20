Ben Affleck reveals what really makes him happy in life

In a new interview with “Good Morning America”, Affleck He spoke about his personal life, his relationships, and his children. “There are not enough movies, there is not enough success, there are not enough likes on Instagram. Those things will never fill you up or make you happy,” he revealed. Affleck to GMA.

Recently, the father of three has been speaking to different outlets about life, second chances, and co-parenting his children with Jennifer garner: 16-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel. .

