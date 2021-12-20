The Flash movie brings back Michael Keaton’s iconic Batman and marks the return of Ben Affleck’s performance. But many have been wondering if other actors will put the hood back on, including George Clooney.

While promoting his next movie, The Tender Bar, on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ben Affleck shed more light on The Flash. Kimmel also asked the star about the possibility of other Batmen appearing, specifically the Bat-nipples himself.

Ben Affleck Discusses George Clooney Batman Rumors In Flash Movie

Affleck is watching Clooney’s next directorial movie, The Tender Bar, so it’s only right that the Good Will Hunting actor was asked about Clooney’s possible appearance. But, Affleck thinks Clooney is no in the film:

I can tell you no. I do not think it is. But if so, you haven’t told me.

But when asked if the Ocean’s Eleven star could appear, Affleck hints that it could very well be. The actor did not see Michael Keaton on set during the six-month shoot, so George Clooney may have secretly filmed some scenes:

It’s possible. You may be very cautious. As far as I know, he doesn’t want to go back to that hooded-ear level, but I don’t think he’s in The Flash. But I didn’t even see Michael Keaton.

George Clooney’s portrayal of Batman is notoriously programmed by fans and even George himself. In a Vanity Fair article, the Oscar winner emphasized that he would never return to the role ever again:

I made a superhero movie and screwed it up so badly that they wouldn’t let me get anywhere near the set.

But Clooney could put the hood on once more, doing his version justice and writing down the mistakes made by Batman and Robin. I, for one, totally agree, but it’s understandable if he doesn’t want to revisit his most hated character.

Readers can find the Flash / Batman segment at 5:50 am:

You can watch Ben Affleck’s full interview above, where he also talks about his misinterpreted interview with Howard Stern and his relationship with Jeniffer Lopez.

Do you want to see George Clooney return as Batman in The Flash? Let us know in the comments.

