Being the Ricardos, Don’t Look Up and The Mezzotint arrive

A list curated by The Associated Press of what’s to come to streaming services, music platforms, the movie theater and television in the United States. Dates may vary in other countries.

MOVIE THEATER

– Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem portray Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos,” a clever and fun portrayal of show business that takes audiences behind the scenes of a complicated relationship in an especially tense week of LA series “I Love Lucy” (“I love Lucy”). None of the actors he resembles the idols he portrays, and the filmmakers have received some understandable criticism for casting Bardem, who is Spanish, as a Cuban-American. Yet they seem to capture the spirit of the characters and their fascinating contradictions. “Being the Ricardos” will be available on Amazon Prime Video on December 21.

– It’s hard to believe that 22 years have passed since the enigma of the red pill and the blue pill came into our lives, but Lana Wachowski returns to make us question our realities once again with “The Matrix Resurrections” (“Matrix Resurrections”) , in theaters and on streaming service HBO Max on December 22. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss return as Neo and Trinity in a cast that includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, and Priyanka Chopra. And if you need to do a little refresher before diving into the series’ fourth installment, the first three are also currently on HBO Max.

– Leonardo DiCaprio leads an all-star cast that includes Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep in “Don’t Look Up,” an end-of-the-world comedy that premieres on Netflix on December 24 . Directed and co-written by Adam McKay, whose credits include “Vice” (“The Vice President: Beyond Power”) and “The Big Short” (“The Big Short”), this allegory on climate change features DiCaprio and Lawrence as a couple of scientists who discover a huge comet heading for Earth. The problem is, no one seems to care.

– Tireless “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda created eight original songs for the enchanting Disney animated film “Encanto,” about a magical Colombian family and the only daughter without superpowers. AP’s Mark Kennedy wrote in his review that “’Charm’ is a film about the pressure of living up to high expectations and the fear of revealing imperfections. It is about marginalized and unadapted to the eye ”. Those who could not see her in the movie theater They will have a chance to do so now at Disney + on December 24, just in time for the Christmas holidays.

– Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

– A live Chuck Berry album will be released posthumously this Christmas in digital format. “Live From Blueberry Hill” includes performances recorded between July 2005 and January 2006 at the Blueberry Hill Cafe in St. Louis, one of Berry’s favorite places to play. The album features Berry performing classics like “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Sweet Little Sixteen,” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Also includes “Rock and Roll Music,” “Let It Rock,” “Carol / Little Queenie,” “Around and Around,” “Nadine,” and “Mean Old World.”

– U2 releases new music as part of the soundtrack of the animated film “Sing 2”, which premieres on Wednesday December 22nd. The sequel, in which the band’s lead singer Bono plays a character named Clay Calloway, also includes Billie Eilish’s “bad guy,” Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” and Scarlett Johansson singing “Stuck In a Moment You Can. ‘ t Get Out Of ”by U2. Taron Egerton covers “A Sky Full of Stars” and Halsey covers “Could Have Been Me” by The Struts. Another U2 song, “Where the Streets Have No Name,” is performed in the film by Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, and Nick Kroll.

– Mark Kennedy

TV

– TCM is in marathon mode, featuring films with non-stop Christmas spirit this week until Christmas Day. Among the most prominent titles: “Meet Me in St. Louis” (“The Wheel of Fortune”) from 1944 (Tuesday, December 21), with Judy Garland’s classic version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”; 1940’s “The Shop Around the Corner” (Friday, December 24), starring Margaret Sullavan and James Stewart in a romance so enduring that it has been remade twice, including as “You’ve Got Mail ”(” You have an e-mail “) from 1998; and “The Bishop’s Wife” from 1947, with Cary Grant as a well-dressed angel sent to help the man of faith David Niven and his wife Loretta Young (Friday, December 24).

– The Kennedy Center Awards honor an impressive list of actors, singers and comedians for their contributions to American culture. In its 44th edition, they include opera singer Justino Díaz, Motown founder Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, actress and singer Bette Midler and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell. Those who pay tribute include Andra Day, Herbie Hancock, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Chita Rivera and Stevie Wonder. The two-hour special will air on Wednesday, December 22, on CBS.

– In the great tradition of British ghost stories for Christmas comes “The Mezzotint”, which debuts on 24 December on the streaming service BritBox. Rory Kinnear plays the curator of a university museum, Mr. Williams, who receives an engraved image that appears to simply show a country house at night. But is there a figure in the corner moving and a terrifying story behind it? Obviously yes! If the half-hour special adapted by actor and screenwriter Mark Gatiss from a short story by MR James whets your appetite for other equally chilling stories, BritBox will offer a host of tales from the ’70s onwards starting Monday, December 20. .