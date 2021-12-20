‘Baywatch’: First pictures of Alexandra Daddario in the ‘Baywatch’ movie – Movie News

The film starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron opens in Spain on May 12, 2017 with Seth Gordon as director.





Baywatch, the Paramount Pictures film that will adapt the television series to the big screen The Baywatch which began in the late 1980s, will hit Spanish theaters on May 12, 2017. Directed by Seth Gordon (How to kill your boss, By the face) which, among its protagonists, will include Dwayne Johnson (Fast & furious 8), Zac Efron (Cursed neighbors 2) and Alexandra Daddario (The Layover). The film is now being shot in Florida, and below these lines you can see several images.





















The ‘reboot’ of The Baywatch follow the serious and strict lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson), forced to team up with a hot-minded young man, Matt brody (Zac Efron), who likes to break the rules. Together they must save the beach from destruction at the hands of an oil tycoon. Alexandra Daddario will be Summer quinnThe cast is completed by Priyanka Chopra (Victoria Leeds), Kelly Rohrbach (CJ Parker, the role that made Pamela Anderson famous) and Ilfenesh Hadera (Stephanie Holden), among others. Enjoy the photos with Efron and Daddario [vía Just Jared] and watch the trailer of Cursed neighbors 2, the hooligan continuation of the comedy with Seth Rogen.