Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the quarterfinals of the Champions League

This Monday, December 20, the draw was carried out to define the crosses of the Quarter finals of the Women’s Champions League, throwing the Classic Spanish Come in Barcelona Y Real Madrid as one of the clashes.

With dates to play the Ida on March 22 or 23 and the Vuelta on March 30 or 31, it will be the first time that both teams coincide in the maximum competition, since it is the first time that the merengue team participates at the tournament.

Alexia Putellas is the best player in the world

During the Group stage, the Real Madrid directed by Alberto toril was measured against Paris Saint-Germain, Kharkiv and Breidablik, advancing as second place in Group B with 12 points after registering 4 wins and two losses.

For his part, Barcelona, team that commands Jonatan Giráldez, is the big favorite of the competition. The current defending champion maintains the perfect pace in the tournament after facing Arsenal, Hoffenheim and HB Koge. The Culé team advanced to the Quarter finals after winning all their games to lead Group C with 18 points and only one goal against.

It is worth mentioning that the Barça counts in its ranks with Alexia putellas, winner of the Ballon d’Or 2021 which is located in third place on the scoring table with five annotations.

This is how the Champions League Quarterfinals will be played

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus vs Olympique de Lyon

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

All the clashes will take place between March 22 and 23 to dispute the Ida and the Vuelta will be scheduled for the 30 or 31 of the same month in order to continue advancing towards the Grand finale in Turin, which will be played in the Juventus Stadium.

