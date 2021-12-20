Ariana Grande and Mac Miller: this was their INTENSE LOVE story

This September 7 marks the 3-year anniversary of the unfortunate death of Malcolm James McCormick, better known as Mac Miller, the American rapper and producer who passed away in 2018 from an overdose. His death shocked the whole world and also Ariana Grande, who was one of the great loves of his life.

In addition to reaping great successes in the alternative rap scene, even after his death with the release of ‘Circles‘, an album released posthumously in 2020, Mac Miller was recognized due to his media and intense relationship he had with Ariana Grande.

Related news

This is how the love story of Ariana Grande and Mac Miller began

The couple was seen by the media, the first time, thanks to the music video for “The way“, the first single from the singer’s debut album published in 2013, in which they share credits and a camera and even a tender kiss that began with the rumors of their love affair.

Although neither of them made an official announcement back then, years later, Ariana Grande he would talk about the moment he met Mac Miller during an interview for the magazine Cosmopolitan in 2017, in which he revealed the sentimental situation he was going through at that time.

Related news

“I met him when I was 19 years old. We have loved, adored and respected each other from the beginning, even before we met, just because we were fans of each other’s talents … We both needed to experience some things … There were times when he would call me and listen to me that I was stressed or that I was not doing well … There were also times when I was really broken and sad, that was years ago, and I came to take care of him “

As it relates Ariana Grande, your link with Mac Miller He was of unconditional support and accompaniment in difficult situations. While she accompanied him when he went through his periods of problems with drug use, he, for example, was with her in the concert he gave in Manchester in May 2017, as a tribute to the attacks who took their lives and injured hundreds of their fans during one of their shows.

The end of Ariana Grande and Mac Miller’s relationship

Despite this, it seems that they could not cope with the differences and the artist was not willing to see how the composer ended his life due to his devastating habits. After their breakup, after a love period that lasted from 2016 to 2018, the “Positions” interpreter began an affair with Pete davidson.







However, with the news of the death of Mac Miller, Ariana Grande She would be completely upset and would demonstrate it on social media where, one day after the unfortunate announcement, she would post a photo of him in black and white, followed by a video she captured during dinner with him.

Ariana Grande’s reaction to Mac Miller’s death

“I adored you from the day I met you … and I always will … I am so sorry I could not fix or take away your pain … I really wanted to do it, the kindest and sweetest soul with demons that you never deserved. I hope you are well now. Rest. “, He wrote Ariana Grande in a post of Instagram.

With a duel to overcome, despite having committed to Pete davidson, three weeks later her break with the comedian would be announced. Something that was already coming and that would only confirm the intensity of his feelings for his late former partner.

What do you think about the relationship of Ariana Grande Y Mac Miller? Leave us your comments and remember to follow us on our social networks for more information on your favorite artists.