Apple is working on a music documentary called “The Sound of 007”

A new documentary exploring iconic music from the James Bond franchise is in the works on Apple TV +.

2022 marks 60 years of the 007 film series, and the new documentary, titled The Sound Of 007, will be the second Apple TV + documentary in the Bond world, after they released. James Bond: The Daniel Craig Story at the beginning of this year.

Deadline reports that the new documentary will be produced for Apple TV + by MGM and Eon Productions; and that will air in October 2022, the month that marks 60 years since the premiere of Dr. No, starring Sean Connery, the first James Bond movie.

The new documentary will be directed by Mat Whitecross and produced by John Battsek.

News of the new documentary comes on the heels of the long-awaited and COVID-delayed release of No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s latest film as Bond.

Dwayne Johnson wants to be the new James Bond

After No Time To Die (2021), the actor Daniel Craig will abandon the role of James bond. Therefore, there are a large number of names that sound to play the famous secret agent. On the list are Henry cavill, Tom Hiddleston, Tom hardy, Idris Elba and a long etcetera, but now it has been his own Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” who offers to be the new agent 007.

Dwayne johnson He is considered one of the best Hollywood actors worldwide. He has been achieving successes in his career for years and, in fact, recently released Red Notice on Netflix.








