Antuna will arrive in Cruz Azul, Alvarado in Chivas

Chivas Y cross Blue they came to a deal. Robert Alvarado will go to Guadalajara Y Uriel Antuna he will be a new player of the Machine. Sources close to Omar Villarreal confirmed the movement and in the next few days the official announcement will be made by both squads.

Although the “Brujo” Antuna is not coming off his best semester, he maintains qualities such as speed and dribbling, which made him appear from a very young age when he debuted with Santos Laguna and later be signed by the group of the Manchester City.

However, after a short-lived stint in European football, he arrived with Los Angeles Galaxy of the

MLS

, where he revalued his name and caused Guadalajara to disburse a large amount to take over his services from 2020.

In his first tournament, which was unfortunately the one that was suspended due to the pandemic, he played seven games as a starter without being able to score any annotations. And already for the 2020 Guardians, he took a more leading role with 15 games played and four goals in the regular phase.

For the 2021 Guardians, the speedy attacker further established himself in a starting position with the Chivas that the technician directed at that time Victor Manuel Vucetich, but contributing more with assists, since he could not move the nets in that semester.

Then the summer would come, in which Antuna was a relevant player with the Mexican team who won the bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. However, with the Flock his performance decreased and he barely played nine games as a starter in the Opening 2021.

With his arrival at Blue Cross, the “Brujo” could shake off the atmosphere of Guadalajara and arrive hungry for revenge at a new institution. In addition, he is still very young, at 24 years old, so he has a lot of potential to exploit.

So much so, that it has constantly been material of the Aztec Selection, thanks to the fact that the trainedr Gerardo “Tata” Martino It has it very well considered for its conditions different from the rest.

So the Machine could win a different piece for the attack and that coach Juan Reynoso has more variants for this next tournament.