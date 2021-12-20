Anne Hathaway wore black leggings on the set of WeCrased

Anne Hathaway has one of the styles that inspire us for this summer. On a sunny day in New York she wore a few black leggings while completing a workday, one of the most democratic basic garments that we all wear. The interpreter he wore them on the recording set of the series’We Crased ‘, sharing camera with his co-star, Jared Leto.

Actress Anne Hathaway is currently working on the production that will be added to the catalog of Apple TV +. It is the story that tells the trajectory that he had We Work, the rise and fall of star-up who dedicated himself to creating spaces for coworking throughout the world, as well as to real estate businesses. In this case Jared Leto will play the founder of the company, Adam Neumann, while the Oscar winner He will play his wife, Rebekah.

Anne Hathaway wears leggings with sandals in New York. Getty Images.

How is Anne Hathaway wearing leggings?

This is not the first appearance he makes Anne Hathaway on the filming set of this series that began filming in the first weeks of May and where he also works as executive producer. On the first occasion he opted for some ripped mom jeans, beige raincoat and flats. However, now he has our attention again with this set.

The performer of ‘The Witches’ kept him informed with black leggings that lengthened his legs and accompanied them by a olive green jacket that he rolled up a few inches so that it was above his forearm. Complemented at the top with a blouse with a circular neck of the same color, a big black bag dress, sunglasses, gray cloth hat and sandals.

A model is wearing classic-cut black leggings from Zara.

The fashion trends and from street style have privileged since last year the forms that are shorter, as with the carpi, those that are too long or those that go flared. However, these classic silhouette to the ankles are one of the essentials that we cannot miss due to their practicality and timelessness, so it will not be difficult for you to find a model from one of your favorite brands.

Although those of all life are from toopaque cotton, the favorite ways to wear them this year are with brighter fabricsare ribbed. Remember that among the basic tricks to show off leggingsYou must take care that they are your size and that the fabric is not transparent, something that usually happens after a period of use.

The flip flops will be the shoe of choice to complement them, while creating symmetry with looser garments, as did Anne Hathaway, It will always be an accurate formula not to fail in the attempt and to implement them in a flattering way.