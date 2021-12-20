Anne Hathaway shares the keys to wearing minidresses with booties

When it comes to casual wear, nothing beats a pair of high waisted black jeans. In the distance they might give the appearance of a classic and elegant pair of pants, but if you look closely, the casual fiber of the denim will give you a fresh and fresh look. efortless. Its great versatility is what makes Black jeans are the hero that we should all have in the closet even if they are skinnys.

This always ready-to-wear pair of jeans appeared in Etro’s Resort 2022 collection, they also achieved a special place in Brunello Cucinelli’s Fall 2021 collection. In both gateways we verify that black jeans pair perfectly with warm knitted sweaters. On the other hand, Chanel’s Fall 2021 collection showed us that they are also a key piece for more formal occasions. The maison He gave us inspiration in a look with an elegant black tie and matching jeans. Just keep in mind Don’t make some basic mistakes when wearing black jeans.

So get ready to add a piece full of comfort and elegance to your wardrobe, exploring our favorite black high-waisted jeans:

