Anne Hathaway shared a photo on Instagram without makeup: this is how she looks natural

Anne Hathaway is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. Since he rose to fame with The princess’s Diary, He has shown a very warm personality that has earned him a place in the hearts of the audience.

As if that weren’t enough, he also tends to give us a lesson or two about style and fashion: on magazine covers and red carpets he always dazzles!

This time, he wowed his fans with a completely natural photo, free of makeup, filters or digital retouching.

It is worth remembering that the interpreter usually wears very light makeup, almost as if they were not there. This is most noticeable on tapes like Les Misérables and Interstellar, but also in some important events.

Therefore, it is not surprising that in your day to day you do not use a drop of foundation, mascara or eyeshadow.

What was a real surprise for his followers is that he shared such a photo, since few celebrities are seen in the wild.

It should be mentioned that the reason for the photo is very special for Anne: her name was one of the answers to a newspaper crossword The New York Times.

We can imagine that her excitement at solving it was such that it encouraged her to have a selfie right at that moment and share it.

The portrait also allows us to verify that the actress looks incredible at 38 years old. There is practically no trace of expression lines or sagging on her complexion.

It should be noted that it is not the first time that Anne Hathaway shares a completely natural photo with her fans. On her Instagram account there are some similar images that show her beauty without filters.

Without a doubt, these photos are a sign of acceptance and celebration of their appearance.

But it is not the only life lesson that the protagonist of The Devil Wears Prada he has given us. In a 2014 interview, he confessed that he had many more haters than he realized and to deal with it he learned an important philosophy:

“It’s impossible to go through life pleasing everyone … and at first it was hard for me to understand.”

What do you think of the attitude and beauty of Anne Hathaway? Have you ever seen her without makeup?

