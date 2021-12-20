Anne Hathaway and Sex and the City: what you need to know about two series of pure fashion and explosive plots

Two series that give a lot to talk about, one of them starring Anne Hathaway and the second about the return of Sex and the City.

Fashion is one of the most applauded topics in fiction. And if we talk about that, of course we must mention Sex and the city, which in a few days returns with its new season and its advances indicate a lot of trend, as its protagonists are accustomed to the public.

And in addition to a lot of fashion, it was now known that this new beginning of Sex and the city it will be with a bomb: Big could die. The latest preview showed Carri’s love falling while taking a bath, after clutching her chest.

This would totally change the course of Sex and the city, which is logical being that Carrie will be shown facing a difficult situation with respect to her life, as it was in the different seasons where she faced a difficulty. Therefore, fans cannot wait for the premiere that will be this December 9, 2021.

The second series that is causing everyone to talk these days is the one starring Anne Hathaway, called ‘WeCrashed’, where the story related to the WeWork offices will be told, which were a success in collections, until the great fall with allegations of scams.

The series will star Jared Leto as Adam, head of the company and Anne Hathaway will be Rebekah, his wife. And his life of luxury will be shown until the financial problems and multiple complaints until the total fall.

A point that stands out, in addition to the history, is the wardrobe, where you will see the fashion of 2010 with many basic garments with combinations of current trends.

