Angelina Jolie faces a new battle against gender violence

Angelina Jolie continues to demonstrate her commitment to women who suffer gender violence and supporting issues related to women’s rights in the United States. For this, the actress traveled with her daughter Zahara to Washington DC to modernize said law.

This was reported by own Angelina Jolie on his Instagram account. This is not the first time Angelina and Zahara, second adopted daughter of Jolie and Brad Pitt born in Ethiopia, participate in an event for women’s rights and gender violence. The actress has always worked for noble causes in the different places where she has been.

