Angelina Jolie faces a new battle against gender violence

Angelina Jolie continues to demonstrate her commitment to women who suffer gender violence and supporting issues related to women’s rights in the United States. For this, the actress traveled with her daughter Zahara to Washington DC to modernize said law.

This was reported by own Angelina Jolie on his Instagram account. This is not the first time Angelina and Zahara, second adopted daughter of Jolie and Brad Pitt born in Ethiopia, participate in an event for women’s rights and gender violence. The actress has always worked for noble causes in the different places where she has been.

In the year 2012 Angelina Jolie, was Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. In 2016 the London School of Economics announced that Jolie She would be a professor of a new type of master’s degree on “Women, peace and security” with the aim of promoting equality of gender and helping conflict-affected women around the world. Every time the actress has made use of her Instagram account, it has always been for a commitment to those most in need, in this case the reason is the law against gender violence.

On this occasion it was the turn of traveling to Washington to demand for women’s rights, that is why Angelina Jolie has said: “It is an honor to visit Washington, DC. with Zahara, and work with advocates and legislators to modernize and strengthen the Law on violence against women, to include protections for the health and safety of children, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas and all survivors. “

Image: Instagram Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie I continue narrating: “We need reforms that include judicial training, informed judicial processes about trauma that minimize the risk of harm to children, provide technology programs to detect bruises in all skin tones and create an impartial forensic evidence collection, and protections. for the most vulnerable ”. All this was written by the actress Angelina Jolie on his Instagram account.