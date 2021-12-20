Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. They are the children of the actors

After being divorced and spending five years in a legal dispute over custody of their children, it has finally been decided that TOngelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share guardianship of their four minor children. Besides the four teenagers, the actors are the parents of a young man, Maddox.

Everything seemed to indicate that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were the perfect couple with five children, three of them whom they adopted and they gave them love and a new home, however, after their divorce it has been revealed that there is no good relationship between Pitt and one of his sons. We tell you who are the children of the actors and how they have changed over the years.

Maddox

In March 2002 Angelina Jolie became a mother by adopting Maddox from Cambodia, who was born under the name Rath Vibol, who for the first seven months of his life lived in an orphanage in Battambang until the actress adopted him. The 19-year-old is currently studying biochemistry at Yosei University in South Korea.

For some years it was rumored that between Maddox and his father, Brad Pitt, had a bad relationship which originated in a fight. that they had father and son. Now, in the divorce proceedings of the actors, the young man testified against the actor and assured that he wants to remove the Pitt surname.

Zahara marley

In 2005 Angelina Jolie adopted for the second time, this time a six-month-old girl from Ethiopia. Shortly after the little girl arrived in the United States with her mother, she had to be hospitalized due to dehydration and malnutrition. Two years after being adopted, the biological mother of the girl assured that she wanted her daughter back, however, she regretted it.

In 2006, when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together, the actor began the procedures to also legally adopt Maddox and Zahara, So a judge approved the petition, it was at that moment that the children’s last names changed to Jolie-Pitt.

Shiloh

Despite the fact that the actors and already had two children, it was until May 27, 2006 that Shiloh Nouvel was born, the first biological child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Shiloh, who is now 15 years old, was born in Namibia, so the teenager has citizenship of this country. Something that has attracted attention, is that from a very young age he identified as a trans boy, something that his parents supported from the first moment.

Because Shiloh’s arrival caused a stir, the magazine People paid about $ 3.1 million for posting the photos of the baby in America, while I reviewed itto Hello! paid $ 3.5 million to be able to publish the images internationally. The sum for the first photos of Shiloh Fore donated to the non-profit foundation of the actors.

Pax Thien

Angelina and Brad Pitt’s third adopted son is Pax Thien, who was born in Vietnam in November 2003. The little boy was abandoned at a local hospital and it was until the boy was 4 years old that he was adopted by the actors.

A few years ago a source told Us Weekly that Brad Pitt apparently did not want to adopt Pax, However, Angelina Jolie had already started the process without consulting the actor, none of this has been confirmed. Currently the young man is 17 years old.

Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline

2008 surprised Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie doubly since in that year They welcomed twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, who were born in France on July 12.

Again, the magazines People Y Hello! They offered a sum of money for photographs of the children, the actors accepted. Teenagers are just a short time from their 13th birthday.

