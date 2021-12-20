André Silva participates in film with Leonardo DiCaprio

André Silva, Peruvian actor, has a stake in the film “Don’t look up” which has as protagonists Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Cate Blanchett.

Although he did not work hand in hand with the artists, he was satisfied to be part of this film of Netflix.

“Seeing a scene of mine in a movie starring actors of the stature of Leonardo DiCaprio is incredible. I felt a deep pride in what I had achieved in my career, it is a small participation, but without a doubt a great experience, which I take with great gratitude and prompts me to continue stubborn in what I love so much “, He said.

Regarding the casting, André Silva commented that it was treated with absolute confidentiality and he did not know for which film he was applying: “At first no, but later when it was realized, it was a reality. They undoubtedly gave me details. I exploded with happiness “He added in an interview for La República.

The scene of the Peruvian actor in “Don’t look up” was carried out in Paracas and it was thanks to Tondero, the production company that works with Netflix.

“It seems important to me that brands like that platform help to make local talent visible through other callsI’m not just talking about the actors, but also those behind the scenes. It is not a great scene, but there is work and I am proud that it is seen by thousands of people “, he concluded.

What is “Don’t Look Up” about?

The synopsis leads us to the astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and his teacher, the Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), who make the amazing discovery of an asteroid orbiting within the solar system. The problem is that it is about to collide with Earth. The other problem is that nobody seems to care. It turns out that alerting humanity to the fateful collision of a rock the size of Mount Everest is considered inconvenient news.

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a colossal media tour that takes them from the office of the President Orlean (Meryl Streep) —Who remains indifferent— and his flattering son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), until airing on The Daily Rip, a lively morning show featuring hosts Brie (Cate Blanchett) Y Jack (Tyler Perry).

They have only six months before the asteroid hits, and their mission to navigate the complicated 24-hour news cycle and get the attention of the public Obsessed with social media before it’s too late proves to be more comical than they imagined. What must be done to make the world turn its head and decide to look up?